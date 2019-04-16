Deep Ellum Rideshare Designated Drop Off & Pick Up Zones Pilot Program

The Deep Ellum Foundation has established designated drop off and pick up zones in collaboration with Dallas rideshare operators, Uber and Lyft, and the City of Dallas. This program will be implemented to ease congestion, related public safety concerns and to improve the customer experience in Deep Ellum. The designated zones will provide rideshare operators access to drop off and pick up zones within 1 to 2 blocks from the core activity in Deep Ellum. This will improve traffic flow and emergency vehicle access.

Wayfinding signage and local promotion combined with geo-fencing and venue technology implemented on the rideshare apps will keep rideshare customers informed. The Deep Ellum Foundation’s Extended Neighborhood Patrol Team and the Dallas Police Department will support enforcement of the use of the designated zones. This program is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The zones will be in effect 24 hours, 7 days per week.

The desire of the Dallas Police Department is to gain compliance with the ride share drivers through verbal warnings for the first thirty days of the program but if a driver is noncompliant, he/she is subject to receiving a citation. Officers and security guards will allow persons with a government issued “accessible placard” utilizing rideshare services to be dropped off or picked up without requiring the use of the designated zones.

Drop Off/Pick Up Zones:

Five rideshare drop off/pick up zones are identified on:

Good Latimer Expy northbound between Main and Commerce Streets,

Commerce Street eastbound between Crowdus and Malcolm X Streets,

Pryor Street southbound between Main and Commerce Streets,

Malcolm X northbound between Indiana and Junius Streets, and

Swiss Avenue westbound between N. Hawkins and Good Latimer Expy.